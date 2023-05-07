5 dead, 17 injured as bus carrying marriage party falls into ditch in UP’s Jalaun

Jalaun (UP), May 7
A bus carrying a marriage party fell into a roadside ditch in the district, leaving five people dead and 17 others injured early Sunday, police said.
The bus was hit by another vehicle near Gopalpura village, following which it fell into a ditch, Superintendent of Police Iraj Raja said.
The accident took place around 3 am when the marriage party was returning to Mandela village in the district.
The dead have been identified as Kuldeep (36), Raghunandan (46), Sirobhan (65), Karan Singh (34) and Vikas (32).
The injured passengers have been sent to the Orai Medical College, the SP said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
8 killed, 7 injured in Texas mall shooting; gunman also dead
A video that circulated online shows a gunman step out of a ...
Wrestlers’ sit-in: Stopped from entering Delhi, BKU (Ugrahan) activists hold protest at Tikri border
Large number of Delhi police personnel have been deployed at...
'Blast' at busy Heritage Street near Amritsar’s Golden Temple leaves several injured
Situation under control, say police
Curfew relaxed in Manipur's Churachandpur to let people buy essentials
The curfew has been be relaxed from 7 am to 10 am
Proposed ST status to Meiteis immediate trigger in Manipur
Amid tension, march by tribals on Wednesday against move to ...