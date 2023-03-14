5 die, 9 injured as car rams into SUV in UP’s Firozabad

Firozabad, March 14
Five people died and nine were injured when a speeding car rammed into a parked SUV on the Lucknow-Agra Expressway in Nasirpur on Tuesday, police here said.
Superintendent of Police (Rural) Ranvijay Singh, who visited the spot, said the passengers in the SUV -- on its way from Gorakhpur to Jaipur -- had got down to relieve themselves when the car rammed into their vehicle at around 9.30am.
The car was on its way to Ambedkar Nagar, he said.
Four passengers of the SUV and one of the car died, Singh said.
The victims have been identified as Babulal (40), Nemichand (43), Kailash (38), Rakesh (37) and Mithlesh Gupta (35), who was travelling in the car. Their bodies had been sent for post-mortem, he added.
Traffic movement on the expressway is going on, said Singh.
Seven people in the SUV and two travelling in the car were injured and are undergoing treatment.
A spokesperson said Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath condoled the loss of lives and directed officials to reach the district hospital to ensure treatment for the injured.
