5 die in road mishap in Kerala's Alappuzha district

Alappuzha, January 23

Five people were killed in an accident in Alappuzha district early on Monday, police said.

The accident occurred when the car in which the five were travelling allegedly collided with a truck coming from the opposite direction, police said.

The mishap occurred at Ambalapuzha near here.

Police said all five were contractual employees at the canteen of ISRO in Thiruvananthapuram and were on their way to attend a wedding.

"The accident occurred at around 1.30am. All five passengers died. The driver and the cleaner of the lorry are in custody," police said.

Police sources said four of them died on the spot while one succumbed to injuries on the way to hospital.

The bodies have been shifted to Alappuzha Medical College and will be handed over to the relatives after the post-mortem.