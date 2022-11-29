5 envoys present credentials to Prez

- President Droupadi Murmu accepted credentials from envoys of five countries — Bangladesh, the Maldives, the UAE, Latvia and Japan — at a ceremony held at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Monday
- Those who presented their credentials were Mustafizur Rahman (Bangladesh), Ibrahim Shaheeb (Maldives), Abdulnasser Jamal Hussain Mohammed Alshaali (UAE), Juris Bone (Latvia) & Suzuki Hiroshi (Japan).
