5 Indian students killed in Canada road mishap

Five Indian students were killed and two sustained critical injuries in a road mishap in Canada’s Ontario province. The accident between a passenger van and a tractor-trailer occurred around 3.45 am on Saturday on Highway 401 in Quinte West city of Ontario.

The deceased were identified as Harpreet Singh (24), Jaspinder Singh (21), Karanpal Singh (21), Mohit Chouhan (23) and Pawan Kumar (23). The police said they were all students in the Greater Toronto and Montreal areas. In a tweet, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar mourned the death of Indian students.

He offered condolences to the families and said the Consulate General of India in Canada would provide all necessary support and assistance.

