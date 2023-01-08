5 injured as BSF truck hits taxi in Kolkata’s Lake Town

Kolkata, January 8
Five people, including two BSF personnel, were injured when a truck hit a taxi, which went on to hit a bus in Kolkata’s Lake Town area on Sunday afternoon, police said.
The accident happened around 3.30 pm near the clock tower on VIP Road when the taxi was waiting at the signal to take a U-turn, they said.
The BSF truck, in which its personnel were travelling, hit the taxi from the rear. The impact was such that the taxi hit a bus in front of it, they added.
Two BSF personnel, and two passengers of the taxi and its driver were injured in the mishap, police said.
“All of them are undergoing treatment at a hospital. We are checking the CCTVs footage to know the exact reason for the accident,” a police officer said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu expands Cabinet, inducts 7 ministers
Six Chief Parliamentary Secretaries (CPS) also administered ...
Joshimath declared landslide-subsidence zone, over 60 families evacuated: Official
Temporary relief centres have been set up at four-five safe ...
Joshimath subsidence: PMO holds meeting; Central agencies, experts assisting Uttarakhand govt
One team of National Disaster Response Force and four teams ...
North India in grip of severe cold wave; blinding layer of dense fog cripples road and rail movement
Minimum temperature at Delhi’s Safdarjung Observatory plunge...
Air India peeing incident: Airline's response should have been much swifter, says Tata Group Chairman N Chandrasekaran
‘We fell short of addressing this situation the way we shoul...