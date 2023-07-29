6 killed, 20 injured as two buses collide in Maharashtra

Mumbai, July 29
Six people, including three women, were killed and around 20 injured as two private buses collided in Maharashtra's Buldhana district in the early hours of Saturday, officials said.
All the victims were returning to Hingoli after completing the Amarnath Yatra, said Buldhana Superintendent of Police Sunil Kadasne. The injured are admitted to a hospital, he said.
The accident occurred around 2.30 am on a flyover in Malkapur town on NH 53, said another official.
One of the buses involved in the accident was carrying a group of people returning to Hingoli after completing the Amarnath Yatra, while the other private bus was going towards Nashik, said officials.
The bus going towards Nashik tried to overtake a truck and ended up coming in front of the second bus, resulting in a collision, they said.
Photos from the scene showed extensive damage to one of the two buses.
“The injured may be discharged from the hospital today. We are in the process of registering an FIR,” the SP said.
The accident disrupted vehicular movement on the road for some time.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
CBI takes over probe in Manipur ‘sexual assault’ case
The CBI has taken over the FIR registered by the Manipur ool...
Chennai publisher, blogger arrested for alleged comments on judiciary over Manipur violence
The arrest is made on Saturday morning by the Perambalur dis...
MPs from opposition alliance INDIA to visit Manipur today
The delegation, which includes Congress leader in the Lok Sa...
BJP rejigs team for Lok Sabha polls: Tariq Mansoor named vice president in big Pasmanda Muslim push; Sanjay Bandi, Anil Antony also in
CT Ravi, Dilip Saikia dropped as general secretaries
Delhi-Jammu Tawi Rajdhani Express searched at Haryana's Sonipat after 'bomb' threat
The train searched by a bomb disposal squad and a dog squad