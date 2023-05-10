 5 killed after being run over by bus in Kalol town of Gujarat : The Tribune India

The accident takes place at around 7.30 am at a local bus stop where some passengers were waiting for a bus

PTI

Ahmedabad, May 10

Five people were killed when a state transport (ST) bus ran them over after it was hit by a speeding private bus in Kalol town of Gujarat's Gandhinagar district on Wednesday morning, police said.

The accident took place at around 7.30 am at a local bus stop where some passengers were waiting for a bus, they said.

They were run over by the ST bus, which was stationary but suddenly got pushed forward after being hit by a private luxury bus from behind, an official from Kalol police station said.

Five persons were killed and five to seven others injured, she said.

The injured were taken to a government hospital, the official said.

The bodies were also sent to the hospital for post-mortem, she added. 

