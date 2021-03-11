5 killed as bus collides with auto-rickshaw in Gujarat

Palanpur, May 31
Three women, a man and a child were killed and five others injured after a minibus collided with their auto-rickshaw in Gujarat's Banaskantha district, police said on Tuesday.
The accident took place on Monday evening near Vinchhiwadi village on a national highway connecting Dhanera in Banaskantha to Pratappura in neighbouring Rajasthan, an official from Dhanera police station said.
The minibus was coming from Rajasthan when it collided head-on with the auto-rickshaw, the official said.
Three occupants of the auto-rickshaw died on the spot and two others succumbed to their injuries at the civil hospital, he said.
The deceased included a 10-year-old boy and three women, in the age group of 20 to 50, the official said.
Five others were injured. Two of them are undergoing treatment at the civil hospital in Palanpur, while the three others were discharged, the official said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Sidhu Moosewala shot dead LIVE updates: Family plans cremation at their own land in Musa village, funeral procession on his favourite tractor
Amid tight security, fans pay last respects to the rapper, c...
Modi in Shimla LIVE Updates: PM releases Rs 21,000 crore as 11th instalment of ‘Kisan Samman Nidhi’ at rally
The rally marks the 8th anniversary of the BJP-led Union gov...
Haryana Police arrest chit fund scam accused Jagjit Chahal from Gujarat
He is one of the most wanted fraudsters on the Punjab Police...
Hardik Patel to join BJP on June 2: Party spokesperson
After Patidar quota agitation leader Patel recently resigned...