5 killed as car falls into gorge in Nainital

PTI

Nainital, June 10

Five people were killed and another was injured when their car fell into a gorge here, police said on Friday.

The accident took place on Thursday night in the Okhalkanda area when the car was going from Haldwani to Gurdwara Reetha Sahib, Senior Superintendent of Police Pankaj Bhatt said.

Five passengers were killed on the spot and the injured driver was rushed to a hospital, the SSP said.

Earlier on Thursday, five people were killed when a utility vehicle fell into a gorge in Tehri district.