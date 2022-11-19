5 killed as car falls into gorge near Brahmakhal in Uttarakhand’s Uttarkashi

Uttarkashi, November 19
Five persons were killed and one was seriously injured when the car in which they were travelling fell into a deep gorge near Brahmakhal in Uttarkashi district here on Saturday.
The accident occurred around 11 am on the Dharasu-Yamumotri national highway when the vehicle going to Purola from Uttarkashi fell into a 400-metre deep gorge, killing five persons on the spot and leaving a woman grievously injured, Dharasu SHO Rituraj said.
The injured woman was first rushed to a hospital in Brahmakhal from where she was referred to Uttarkashi district hospital after first aid, he said, adding that she continued to be in a critical state.
Though the exact cause of the accident is yet to be known, it is being said the vehicle fell off the road after its driver dozed off.
The accident comes just a day after 12 persons were killed when a pick-up vehicle fell into a deep gorge in the Chamoli district.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Watch: AAP leader Satyendar Jain gets massage at Tihar Jail; viral video sparks outrage
58-year-old Delhi minister was arrested on May 30 by the Enf...
Satyendar Jain was advised physiotherapy after spine injury; BJP making fun of his illness, says Manish Sisodia
Says BJP resorting to cheap tactics since they are losing Gu...
Shraddha Walker murder accused Aftab Poonawalla caught on CCTV walking with bag early morning
Investigators have started interrogating him in connection t...
35 passengers save their lives by jumping from Ludhiana-Delhi tourist bus after it catches fire near Panipat
The incident take place near Patti Kalyana village on the Na...