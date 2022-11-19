5 killed as car falls into gorge near Brahmakhal in Uttarakhand’s Uttarkashi

PTI

Uttarkashi, November 19

Five persons were killed and one was seriously injured when the car in which they were travelling fell into a deep gorge near Brahmakhal in Uttarkashi district here on Saturday.

The accident occurred around 11 am on the Dharasu-Yamumotri national highway when the vehicle going to Purola from Uttarkashi fell into a 400-metre deep gorge, killing five persons on the spot and leaving a woman grievously injured, Dharasu SHO Rituraj said.

The injured woman was first rushed to a hospital in Brahmakhal from where she was referred to Uttarkashi district hospital after first aid, he said, adding that she continued to be in a critical state.

Though the exact cause of the accident is yet to be known, it is being said the vehicle fell off the road after its driver dozed off.

The accident comes just a day after 12 persons were killed when a pick-up vehicle fell into a deep gorge in the Chamoli district.