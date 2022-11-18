5 killed as car rams into truck on Mumbai-Pune Expressway

PTI

Mumbai, November 18

Five people were killed and four others injured as the car they were travelling in rammed into a truck from behind on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway near Khopoli in Raigad district of Maharashtra, police said on Friday.

The accident took place close to Dheku village around Thursday midnight, they said.

“The car was going from Pune to Mumbai when it hit the truck from the rear around midnight. There were nine occupants in the car. While four people died on the spot, another succumbed to injuries while being taken to hospital,” an official of Khopoli police station said.

All the deceased were men, while one of the four injured is a woman, he said.

Preliminary probe indicated that the driver of the car lost control over the vehicle, following which it hit the truck. An offence was registered against the driver and further investigation is under way, police said.