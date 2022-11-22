5 killed as SUV overturns in Uttar Pradesh

PTI

Lakhimpur Kheri, November 22

Five people were killed and six injured when an SUV overturned into a ditch on the Bhira-Pallia road on Tuesday morning, police said.

The SUV carrying 12 people was on its way from Shahjahanpur to Pallia when the accident took place near Pallia town.

The driver of the vehicle lost control due to a pothole on the road, Pallia kotwali inspector Pramod Kumar Mishra said.

The deceased included two teachers, identified as Umesh Gangwar (30) of Rampur district posted at Pharsahiya primary school of Pallia block and Harnam Singh (32) posted at Himmatnagar school.

Two others were identified as Raj Kishore (54) and Vinay (25), while the identity of the fifth deceased is yet to be established, police said.