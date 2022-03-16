5 killed in road accident in Karnataka

PTI

Ballari, March 16

Five people, including four women, were killed and nine others injured when the speeding transport vehicle they were travelling in overturned on the National Highway-50 at Banavikallu in Vijayanagara district, police said.

The mishap occurred on Tuesday night when the deceased and injured were heading to Rameswaram.

While two died on the spot, the others died on the way to hospital. The injured have been admitted to hospital.