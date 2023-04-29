5 NSCN-IM cadres arrested in Nagaland; 6 kidnapped people rescued

Kohima, April 29
The Assam Rifles has arrested five cadres of the NSCN-IM and rescued six people kidnapped by members of the insurgent outfit in Nagaland's Dimapur district, an official said.
The six people, including the headmaster of a school, were kidnapped by NSCN-IM insurgents between April 13 and April 27, and kept at a house in Bamanpukhri area, with ransom being demanded from family members, he said.
"In a bold and swift operation launched around Thursday midnight, Assam Rifles rescued six civilians who were held captive in Dimapur," a release issued by PRO (Defence), Kohima, stated on Friday.
The arrested NSCN-IM insurgents have been identified as Khenito Assumi, Neison, Mughahuto, Chonpenthung Murry and Katoho Yeptho.
The rescued people also include two persons from Assam, two from Dimapur district and one from Bihar, the release added.
