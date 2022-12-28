5 of family charred to death in UP

Mau, December 28

Five members of a family, including a woman and three minors, died in a house fire in Uttar Pradesh's Mau district.

Fire tenders were rushed to the house at Shahpur village under Kopaganj police circle to douse the flames.

The bodies have been sent to a hospital for post-mortem.

The exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

District Magistrate Arun Kumar said that as per the initial report, the fire started from a stove.

"An assistance of Rs 4 lakh will be given per person," he added. IANS