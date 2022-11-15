Trying to save woman, 5 of family drown in Narmada canal in Gujarat's Kutch

Kutch, November 15
Five members of a family drowned in the Narmada canal in Gujarat's Kutch trying to save a woman who had slipped into the canal, according to an official.
The bodies of the deceased members have been recovered at Gundala village in Mundra.
According to Kutch West Superintendent of Police, Saurabh Singh, all five members had jumped into the canal to save the woman who had slipped into it while fetching water.
"Five family members drowned in the Narmada canal at Gundala village in Mundra. Police have recovered the bodies. The incident happened after the family members jumped into the canal to save a woman who slipped into it while fetching water," he said.
The main channel of the canal has a length of 532 km.
