5 of family found dead in Kerala, police suspect murder-suicide

PTI

Kannur, May 24

Five members of a family, including three children, were found dead at their residence at Cherupuzha in this district on Wednesday morning, police said.

According to preliminary investigation, it appears to be a case of murder-suicide where the couple, who got married last week, killed the three children of the woman from her first marriage and then hanged themselves.

The children were found hanging from the staircase and the couple from ceiling fans in the house.

The incident occurred on the intervening night of May 23-24, they said.

Locals alerted the police on Wednesday morning, a senior police officer said.