5 of family found dead in Kerala, police suspect murder-suicide

Kannur, May 24
Five members of a family, including three children, were found dead at their residence at Cherupuzha in this district on Wednesday morning, police said.
According to preliminary investigation, it appears to be a case of murder-suicide where the couple, who got married last week, killed the three children of the woman from her first marriage and then hanged themselves.
The children were found hanging from the staircase and the couple from ceiling fans in the house.
The incident occurred on the intervening night of May 23-24, they said.
Locals alerted the police on Wednesday morning, a senior police officer said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM Modi raises with Australian counterpart concerns over attacks on temples in Australia
The two prime ministers also decide to focus on firming up a...
'Sarabhai vs Sarabhai' actor Vaibhavi Upadhyaya dies in car accident in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district
Upadhyaya died in the Banjar area when the Mumbai number For...
7 die as vehicle carrying power project workers rolls down hill in J-K's Kishtwar
The accident occurs near Dangduru power project site in Dacc...