5 of family killed in early-morning pileup in Tamil Nadu's Cuddalore

Chennai, January 3
Five members of a family were killed in a six-vehicle pileup on the Tiruchi-Chennai National Highway in Tamil Nadu's Cuddalore district early on Tuesday, police said.
The police team, which reached the spot, informed the media that the deceased were yet to be identified. The car was registered in Chennai.
The pileup involved two buses, two trucks and two cars. All the five deceased were travelling in one car. The bodies were recovered using the help of a fire force team from Veppur, Cuddalore.
The bodies are at Cuddalore hospital for autopsy. Police said further details would be shared later. IANS
