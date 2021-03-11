5 of family on way to Kedarnath killed in UP road crash

PTI

Bulandshahr, May 24

Five members of a family, including two children, died after their speeding car rammed into a stationary truck on the Bulandshahr-Meerut highway on Tuesday morning, officials said.

The family was en route to the Kedarnath shrine in Uttarakhand when the accident took place in Gulawathi area of Bulandshahr at around 4.30am, the officials said.

“There were 11 people of the family on the Mahindra Scorpio on way to the Kedarnath shrine. The Scorpio hit a truck that was parked along the highway, leading to the death of two children, a woman and two men on the spot,” District Magistrate Chandra Prakash Singh said.

“Five people died in the accident, while six more were left injured. Of the injured, three have been referred to the medical college at Meerut,” Singh said.

The DM said he, along with Senior Superintendent of Police Santosh Kumar Singh, was on the spot to oversee relief measures.

Legal proceedings in the case were being carried out, the officer added.

Those killed were identified as Hardik, 6; Vansh, 5; Shalu, 21; Himanshu, 25; and Paras, 22; police said.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath condoled the loss of lives in the accident and directed officials to ensure the best treatment for the injured.