5 detained after bodies of 7 members of family found in river in Maharashtra's Pune

PTI

Pune, January 25

Police have detained five people and registered a case of murder in connection with the death of seven members of a family after their bodies were found in a riverbed in Maharashtra's Pune district, an official said on Wednesday.

The deceased are a couple in their 40s, their daughter and son-in-law, and three grandchildren, police said.

Four bodies were found between January 18 and January 22 while three were found on Tuesday near Pargon bridge on the Bheema river on the outskirts of Yavat village in Daund tehsil, around 45 km from Pune city, they said.

"We have detained five people in connection with the death of the seven people and an offence under Section 302 (murder) of the IPC has been registered," an official from Pune rural police said.

The deceased were identified as Mohan Pawar (45), wife Sangita Mohan (40), their daughter Rani Fulware (24), son-in-law Shyam Fulware (28), and three children aged between three and seven.

The bodies were found 200 to 300 metres away from each other in the Bheema riverbed, police earlier said.

The post-mortem of four bodies was performed which identified drowning as the cause of the death, they had said.

The deceased were from Beed and Osmanabad districts in Marathwada region and used to work as labourers, the police had said.