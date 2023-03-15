5 suffocate to death at brick-kiln in Chhattisgarh’s Mahasamund

PTI

Raipur, March 15

Five workers died of asphyxiation and another took ill after inhaling smoke at a brick-kiln in Chhattisgarh’s Mahasamund district, officials said on Wednesday.

The district collector has ordered a magisterial inquiry into the incident that took place at Gadhphuljhar village under Basna police station limits, they said.

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel expressed grief over the deaths and announced a compensation of Rs 2 lakh to the kin of each of the deceased.

As per preliminary investigation, six workers set an assembled pile of dried mud bricks for heating on Tuesday night and slept atop it, said Kumari Chandrakar, station house officer (SHO) of Basna police station.

When other workers reached the spot this morning and found them unconscious, they alerted the police, she said. The six workers were shifted to a local hospital where five of them were declared dead, she said.

The sixth person was later referred to capital Raipur for treatment, she said.

“According to doctors, the five died due to suffocation but the exact cause of the death will be known after their post-mortem”, she said.

Police have identified the deceased as Ganga Ram Bisi (55), Dasrath Bisi (30), Sona Chand Bhoi (40), Varun Bariha (24) and Janak Ram Bariha (30).

A case has been registered and further probe is under way, she added.

Meanwhile, the district administration and mining officials have also reached the spot to take stock of the incident.

Mahasamund Collector Nilesh Kumar Kshirsagar has ordered a magisterial inquiry into the incident, an official statement said.

The CM has directed officials to provide financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh to the kin of each of the deceased and medical aid to the hospitalised brick kiln worker, it said.

In-charge Mining Officer (Mahasamund) Umesh Bhargav said his department has also launched a probe in connection with the operation of the kiln.

“No official permission was sought by Kunjbihari Pade who was operating the kiln in the village. However, Pade comes from the Kumhar community (that traditionally made pottery) and there are certain relaxations for the community concerned in making bricks. But it is mandatory for everyone to comply with standard safety measures and rules and regulations,” Bhargav added.