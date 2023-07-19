5 terror suspects radicalised by LeT operative arrested in Bengaluru

Bengaluru, July 19
Five people who were radicalised to carry out terror attacks have been arrested by the Central Crime Branch with firearms and ammunition along with 12 mobile phones confiscated from them, Bengaluru Police Commissioner B Dayananda said on Wednesday.
Seven pistols, 45 live cartridges, a bunch of walkie-talkies, and some daggers were seized from the terror suspects, the police officer said. A huge consignment of explosives was also retrieved from their possession.
"The Central Crime Branch has succeeded in busting the anti-social forces and foiled their nefarious designs. They were arrested after raiding a place under Hebbal police station limits," Dayananda told reporters.
The suspects were radicalised by T Nazeer, who is an accused in the 2008 Bengaluru serial bomb blasts case, and another accused living abroad.
The suspects are accused of murder, robbery, smuggling of red sanders and other crimes. They were in touch with the other terror accused who was in jail.
Nazeer has links with Pakistan-based terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba, the police commissioner said.
He added that Nazeer's gang members were planning on carrying out "destructive activities".
The five suspects were caught near a place of worship in Kanakanagar area of Sultanpalya locality in the city while planning a major conspiracy, sources said.
