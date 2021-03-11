5 yrs, 3,595 km new border roads

- The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) has constructed 3,595 kilometres of new roads in the past five years
- Another 6,195-km roads are under construction
- Most of these roads have been constructed in the Himalayas, where India faces a threat from China
- The Ministry of Defence has said these roads provide connectivity for easy transportation of security forces in the frontline areas and are beneficial in quick mobilisation of troops in case of exigency
