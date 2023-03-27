50,155 quit paramilitary forces in 5 years: MHA

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 26

With the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) facing an unusually high number of resignations, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has called for taking remedial measures.

As many as 50,155 personnel of the CAPFs have resigned between 2018 and 2022, reveals data compiled by the MHA.

Sources privy to the issue said between 2018 and 2022, out of the total 50,155 personnel who left their jobs, the maximum were from the BSF (23,553), followed by the CRPF (13,640) and the CISF (5,876). Terming it a “serious development”, the sources said the MHA had asked the CAPFs to improve their working conditions and motivate personnel not to leave.

The CAPFs have also been directed to conduct exit interviews in order to know the actual reasons behind their quitting the job, they said, expressing concern that such a high level of attrition might affect the working of the forces. The data also revealed that the CAPFs reported 654 suicides between 2018 and 2022 and most the cases were reported in the CRPF (230) followed by the BSF (174). The Assam Rifles reported 43 incidents of death by suicide, the lowest among all six paramilitary forces.

A senior CRPF officer said most of the suicides were reported from Chhattisgarh, where the force is engaged in anti-Naxal operations.