50 people rescued as major fire breaks out in residential building in Mumbai

PTI

Mumbai, June 9

A major fire broke out in a seven-storey residential building in Kalbadevi area of south Mumbai in the wee hours of Friday, but there was no report of any injury to anyone, officials said.

The blaze erupted in the building located on Dhanji Street near the famous Mumbadevi temple around 1.30 am and several people trapped inside were rescued, they said.

"Fifty to sixty people were stuck inside the complex at that time, but they were safely rescued by the fire brigade personnel using the staircase of an adjoining building," a civic official said.

At least 12 fire engines are currently at the spot and efforts to douse the blaze are on, he said.

"The fire has been covered from all the sides," he said, adding that there was no report of any casualty so far.

As some portion of the first and the second floor ceiling along with a part of the staircase has fallen off, the firefighting operation is being carried out from outside the building "as a precautionary measure", the official said.

The fire has engulfed five floors starting from the ground floor. The cause of the fire is yet to be known, he added.

More information about the incident is awaited.