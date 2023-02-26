50% quota for SCs, STs, minorities, women in Congress Working Committee

Raipur, February 25
The Congress on Saturday made several amendments to the party constitution, stipulating members to abstain from consuming drugs and advocating against the use of such substances.
The amendments will also pave the way for providing reservations of up to 50 per cent to the Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, OBCs, women, minorities and the youth in the Congress Working Committee (CWC). The party also decided that from now on, transgender/third gender would be included besides male/female in the gender column in the party’s membership form.
The number of Congress Working Committee members has also been increased to 35. The CWC currently
has 23 members (plus the party president). Briefing reporters, Congress party general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala said there would be a provision for inducting 18 of the 35 members through election, while the remaining 17 would be nominated members.
The party has given permanent membership to MPs, former prime ministers and former party presidents and party leaders in the two Houses of the Parliament in the all-powerful working committee.
From now on, the party will focus on digital membership and all records will be maintained digitally. In membership forms, a third gender will be included.
Surjewala said 85 amendments were made to the party constitution.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
CBI arrests Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia in Delhi excise policy case after 8-hour questioning
Investigators were not satisfied with responses provided by ...
Kashmiri Pandit shot dead by terrorists in J&K’s Pulwama: Police
Victim identified as 40-year-old Sanjay Sharma, a resident o...
Two gangsters killed in Goindwal jail clash in Tarn Taran
Another gangster critically injured; Mandeep Singh alias Too...
AAP leaders detained for protesting near CBI office as Sisodia's questioning in liquor scam continues
Section 144 has been imposed in the south district, the poli...
Will cut every cent in foreign aid: GOP presidential candidate Nikki Haley pledges to cut billions in foreign aid to Pakistan, China
‘The Biden administration resumed military aid to Pakistan, ...