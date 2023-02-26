50% quota for SCs, STs, minorities, women in Congress Working Committee

Tribune News Service

Raipur, February 25

The Congress on Saturday made several amendments to the party constitution, stipulating members to abstain from consuming drugs and advocating against the use of such substances.

The amendments will also pave the way for providing reservations of up to 50 per cent to the Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, OBCs, women, minorities and the youth in the Congress Working Committee (CWC). The party also decided that from now on, transgender/third gender would be included besides male/female in the gender column in the party’s membership form.

The number of Congress Working Committee members has also been increased to 35. The CWC currently

has 23 members (plus the party president). Briefing reporters, Congress party general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala said there would be a provision for inducting 18 of the 35 members through election, while the remaining 17 would be nominated members.

The party has given permanent membership to MPs, former prime ministers and former party presidents and party leaders in the two Houses of the Parliament in the all-powerful working committee.

From now on, the party will focus on digital membership and all records will be maintained digitally. In membership forms, a third gender will be included.

Surjewala said 85 amendments were made to the party constitution.