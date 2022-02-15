51-year-old businessman shoots self dead inside his car in Delhi's Prashant Vihar

PTI

New Delhi, February 15

A 51-year-old businessman allegedly shot himself dead with his licensed revolver inside his car in Delhi's Prashant Vihar area, police said on Tuesday.

A suicide note recovered from Rakesh Chaudhary, a resident of Delhi Citizen Society in Prashant Vihar, said he did not wish to live anymore, they said.

Police said Chaudhary's business had suffered losses and this could be the reason behind the step.

Chaudhary shot himself dead on Monday after drinking alcohol. He was rushed to Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead, they said.

During a search of his car, the police found a notepad with a suicide note written by the victim saying he did not wish to live anymore and would end his life after drinking. The notepad had been seized, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini) Pranav Tayal said.

"The revolver used (by Chaudhary) was recovered along with five live cartridges and an empty shell. The licence of the revolver is being verified," he said.

Chaudhary is survived by wife, a son and a daughter. His body will be handed over to the family after post-mortem, the police said.

