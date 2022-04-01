52-yr-old woman tries to set herself ablaze near Lucknow Lok Bhawan: Police

Lucknow, April 1
A 52-year-old woman tried to immolate herself here on Friday near Lok Bhawan, housing the office of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also, police officials said.
The attempt, however, was foiled by vigilant police personnel, who rushed the woman to a hospital where she was administered first aid.
The woman took the extreme step, accusing the police of having arrested her son in a false case, an allegation denied by senior police officers.
Confirming the self-immolation bid, Hazratganj police station’s SHO Shyam Babu Shukla said, “One Ram Pyari Devi of Gosaiganj area reached near the Lok Bhawan secretariat at around 12:30 pm. She poured kerosene over herself. This is when the police personnel stopped her. A police team took her to hospital.” The woman was administered first aid and discharged, he said.
