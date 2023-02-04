53 detained during party at farmhouse in Maharashtra’s Lonavala

Pune, February 4
At least 53 people were detained during a party at a farmhouse in the hill town of Lonavala, police said on Saturday.
The police had received information about loud music being played at a party in the farmhouse on Friday night, following which they raided the premises, an official said.
The police found people dancing obscenely at the party and detained them, and also seized the sound system from the premises, he said.
A case has been registered against 53 people under relevant Sections of the Indian Penal Code and Maharashtra Police Act.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
FPOs come and go, nation's reputation not impaired: FM Sitharaman
Says the meltdown of Adani Group would not impact country’s ...
Unusual price movement in stocks of a business conglomerate observed in past week, says SEBI amid Adani stock rout
The regulator says committed to ensuring market integrity; m...
Government clears appointments; Supreme Court gets 5 new judges
Appointments come amidst strong observations by a Supreme Co...
US eye drop alert: All ophthalmological production halted at Chennai firm
Firm exported two consignments of 24 batches of the allegedl...
GSI team inspects village in J-K’s Doda district for ascertaining underlying factors for cracks in buildings
Over 100 members of 19 families were evacuated after their h...