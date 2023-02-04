53 detained during party at farmhouse in Maharashtra’s Lonavala

PTI

Pune, February 4

At least 53 people were detained during a party at a farmhouse in the hill town of Lonavala, police said on Saturday.

The police had received information about loud music being played at a party in the farmhouse on Friday night, following which they raided the premises, an official said.

The police found people dancing obscenely at the party and detained them, and also seized the sound system from the premises, he said.

A case has been registered against 53 people under relevant Sections of the Indian Penal Code and Maharashtra Police Act.