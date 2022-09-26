55 Hindus and Sikhs land in Delhi after evacuation from Afghanistan

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, September 25

A special flight from Kabul, arranged by the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), on Sunday brought 55 Afghan-origin Hindus and Sikhs. In all, 38 adults, 14 children and three infants arrived here today.

The SGPC, in coordination with Indian World Forum and Government of India, facilitated the evacuation of distressed minorities from the Islamic nation. The World Punjabi Organisation, led by philanthropist and Rajya Sabha MP Vikramjit Singh Sahney, said these families would be provided free houses on rent, monthly household expenditure, medical insurance and skilling and education. Sahney has already been running a programme “My Family My Responsibility” under which 543 Afghan Sikh and Hindu families are being rehabilitated in West Delhi by providing them facilities.

The relocation of Afghan Hindus and Sikhs had picked up speed after the attack at Gurdwara Karte Parwan, Kabul, in July this year. In all, since the Taliban regime took over Afghanistan last year, more than 300 Afghan Hindus and Sikhs have been relocated to India. So far, four Guru Granth Sahib remain in Afghanistan due to lack of cooperation from the local administration in Kabul.

#Afghanistan #guru granth sahib #hindus #SGPC #Sikhs #vikramjit singh sahney