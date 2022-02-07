56 released Indian fishermen in Sri Lanka to be moved to immigration detention centre: Prison authorities

Prison Superintendent and Spokesman Chandana Ekanayake tells PTI that the Indian fishermen had spent the isolation period in the prison-run Covid quarantine centre in Iyakkachchi in the northern province since their release on January 25

Photo for representation only. PTI

PTI

Colombo, February 7

The 56 Indian fishermen, released by a Sri Lankan court in the northern Jaffna peninsula last month, will be shifted to an immigration detention centre here on Monday after completing their Covid quarantine period, the prison authorities said.

Prison Superintendent and Spokesman Chandana Ekanayake told PTI on Sunday that the Indian fishermen had spent the isolation period in the prison-run Covid quarantine centre in Iyakkachchi in the northern province since their release on January 25.

“Some of them were found Covid positive, now their quarantine period has ended,” Ekanayake said, adding that they would be moved to an immigration detention centre in Colombo on Monday.

A court on January 25 ordered the release of 56 Indian fishermen who were detained by the Sri Lankan Navy for allegedly fishing in the island nation's territorial waters in mid-December in the seas south of Mannar.

The contentious fishermen issue is certain to figure during Sri Lankan Foreign Minister GL Peiris' visit to India. He arrived in New Delhi on Sunday for talks.

The fishermen were arrested on two separate days. Their 10 trawlers have been seized.

The court's order for their release came as the Indian authorities urged Sri Lanka to release them on humanitarian grounds in the backdrop of economic assistance talks that were ongoing at the time.

India last month announced an economic relief package to Sri Lanka to help its southern neighbour tackle its worst foreign exchange crisis.

Meanwhile, sources in the northern fishing department said the 21 Indian fishermen arrested on February 1 would be produced in the Point Pedro magistrate court later on Monday.

The Sri Lankan Navy arrested 21 Indians along with two fishing trawlers after being alerted by local fishermen.

The issue of fishermen remains one of the irritants in India and Sri Lanka ties.

There have been several alleged incidents of Sri Lankan Navy personnel even firing at Indian fishermen in the Palk Strait and seizing their boats.

