5G to take education system to next level: PM Narendra Modi at Gujarat event

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, October 19

In Gujarat on a two-day visit, PM Narendra Modi today launched ‘Mission Schools of Excellence’ in Trimandir, Adalaj, and laid the stone of various development projects worth Rs 3,580 crore in Junagadh. Under the programme, education infrastructure will be strengthened with smart classrooms and computer labs, according to an official statement.

Asserting that 5G telecom services would take education to the next level, PM Modi said: “It’s a milestone for developed India. Gujarat is developing as India’s knowledge and innovation hub. PM-SHRI schools will be model schools for the implementation of the National Education Policy.”

Lamenting that knowledge of English was taken as a measure of intelligence, he said, “For decades, language remained a hindrance and the country could not tap India’s talent pool in villages. This will change. Now, students have the option of studying science, technology and medicine in Indian languages too.” Dates for Assembly elections in Gujarat are yet to be announced.The delinking of elections from Himachal has led to speculation on BJP’s poll prospects in Gujarat.

The Congress almost gave the BJP a scare in 2017. This time, AAP has added another dimension, making it a “keen contest” for all three main players. There is buzz that the election schedule for Gujarat may be announced after Diwali and that the long gap between polling and counting in Himachal could mean elections in PM’s home state may be held around the same time, ensuring the results were declared on the same day.

At Rajkot, the PM expressed confidence that aeroplanes would soon be manufactured in Gujarat and their spare parts would be made at Rajkot. He was addressing a gathering in the Race Course area of Rajkot city after launching a host of projects, including houses for the economically weaker sections. “Some leaders built bungalows for themselves after coming into politics, but did nothing for the poor,” he said. The PM said his government had taken up the mission to build houses for the poor.