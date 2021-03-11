6 Bangladeshis held for laundering: ED

PTI

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Sunday said it had arrested six Bangladeshi nationals in West Bengal under various provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). Some of them “disguised” as Indian citizens using fake IDs. They have been arrested for laundering money across the border, the ED said. TNS

Three die in Assam landslides, 25K hit

guwahati: At least three persons were killed in landslides in Dima Hasao district of Assam, an official bulletin said. Nearly 25,000 persons are affected by floods across five districts of the state. The district has been ravaged by flash floods and massive landslides at several places. PTI

Cong dy chief whip booked for murder

jaipur: Rajasthan Government’s Deputy chief whip in the Assembly, Mahendra Choudhary, and seven others have been booked for their alleged involvement in the murder of a trader in Nagaur. Choudhary said, “All the charges are baseless.”