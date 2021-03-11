6 Bangladeshis held for laundering: ED

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Sunday said it had arrested six Bangladeshi nationals in West Bengal under various provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). Some of them “disguised” as Indian citizens using fake IDs. They have been arrested for laundering money across the border, the ED said. TNS
Three die in Assam landslides, 25K hit
guwahati: At least three persons were killed in landslides in Dima Hasao district of Assam, an official bulletin said. Nearly 25,000 persons are affected by floods across five districts of the state. The district has been ravaged by flash floods and massive landslides at several places. PTI
Cong dy chief whip booked for murder
jaipur: Rajasthan Government’s Deputy chief whip in the Assembly, Mahendra Choudhary, and seven others have been booked for their alleged involvement in the murder of a trader in Nagaur. Choudhary said, “All the charges are baseless.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Delhi breaches 49 degree mark amid heatwave; dust, thunderstorm in Punjab and Haryana today
Heavy rainfall predicted in Kerala
California churchgoers detained gunman in deadly attack; 1 dead, 5 hurt
The shooting occurred during a lunch banquet after a morning...
On Buddha Purnima, PM Modi leaves for Gautam Buddha’s birth place in Nepal
Says 'Buddha's thoughts can make planet more peaceful, harmo...
After wheat export ban, Centre extends procurement deadline
Experts call it ‘knee-jerk’ reaction | Govt also mulls bonus...
Two Sikh traders shot in Pakistan; punish assailants, says MEA
SGPC, Punjab CM Mann condemn targeted killings