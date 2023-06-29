6 dead as chariot catches fire during ‘rath yatra’

Tribune News Service

Agartala: Six persons died and 15 were injured as a chariot caught fire during the 'Ulta Rath Yatra' festival after coming in contact with a high-tension wire in Tripura's Unakoti district on Wednesday. PTI

Chandrayaan-3 launch in mid-July, says ISRO

New Delhi: Chandrayaan-3 will be launched between July 12 and 19, said ISRO Chairman S Somanath in Bengaluru on Wednesday. Sources said the launch was likely at 2.30 pm on July 13.