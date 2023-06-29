6 dead as chariot catches fire during ‘rath yatra’

Agartala: Six persons died and 15 were injured as a chariot caught fire during the 'Ulta Rath Yatra' festival after coming in contact with a high-tension wire in Tripura's Unakoti district on Wednesday. PTI
Chandrayaan-3 launch in mid-July, says ISRO
New Delhi: Chandrayaan-3 will be launched between July 12 and 19, said ISRO Chairman S Somanath in Bengaluru on Wednesday. Sources said the launch was likely at 2.30 pm on July 13.
Nod to Rs 3.7L cr farm plan with 'go organic' message
Govt rolls out PM-PRANAM to promote eco-friendly manure
Sugarcane price hiked by Rs 10, to fetch Rs 315/quintal
Cane FRP has gone up by Rs 105 since 2014
AAP lends in-principle support to UCC, calls for wider debate
Congress-led Oppn flags ‘polarisation bid’ | AIMPLB to oppos...
Big R&D push, Cabinet approves Bill to set up National Research Foundation
Focus on strategic areas | Rs 50K cr earmarked till 2027-28