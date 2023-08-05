6 devotees killed, 8 injured in UP's Hathras as truck hits tractor-trolley

Hathras (UP), August 5
Six devotees were killed and eight others got injured when the Mathura-bound tractor-trolley they were riding was hit here by a truck, police said on Saturday.
The accident took place on Sadabad Road here on Friday night when the trolley was hit on one side by a speeding truck coming from the opposite direction, Superintendent of Police Devesh Kumar Pandey said.
The trolley carrying 45 pilgrims, including women and children, was going from Jalesar in Etah district to Govardhan in Mathura, Pandey said.
"Five persons died on the spot, while one succumbed to injuries later. The deceased have been identified as Vikram (45), Madhuri (22), Hemlata (12), Lakhmi (18), Abhishek (20) and Vishnu (20)," the SP said.
The injured were admitted to the community health centre in Sadabad, Hathras district hospital, JN Medical College in Aligarh and SN Medical College in Agra, where they are undergoing treatment, he added.
The bodies of the deceased have been sent for post-mortem, police said.
The truck driver and his two co-drivers have been detained, and the truck has been seized, they added.
Meanwhile, in a tweet in Hindi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed "deep sorrow over the loss of lives in the road accident in Hathras district".
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan arrested after court gives him 3-year jail sentence in Toshakhana case
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Khan was indicted in the c...
Demolition drive in violence-hit Nuh continues; illegal structures on 2.6 acres of land razed
Nuh District Magistrate Dhirender Khadgata says curfew has b...
3 killed, 3 injured in fresh violence in Manipur’s Bishnupur; curfew relaxation hours slashed
The 24-hour general strike called by the coordinating commit...
Elgar Parishad case: Activists Vernon Gonsalves, Arun Ferreira walk out of jail as court issues release order
Another accused, Gautam Navlakha, is currently under house a...
Mehbooba Mufti under 'house arrest'; roads leading to PDP, NC offices 'sealed'
‘Brute force is being used to choke the actual sentiment of ...