6 'hardcore' IB officers made special directors

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 20

In a major reshuffle of senior personnel within the Intelligence Bureau (IB), anti-terror federal probe agency NIA and three key Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), the government has promoted 12 senior Indian Police Service (IPS) officers to the ranks of Special Directors and Special Directors General.

In an order, the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) said the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) on Monday approved the proposal of the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) for promoting 12 officers belonging to different cadres of 1989 and 1990 batches.

It said six “hardcore officers” among the 12 of them have been promoted to the ranks of Special Directors in the Intelligence Bureau (IB) while the rest have been elevated to the Special Directors General level in the Border Security Force (BSF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

The government’s most trusted and dedicated 1989-batch IPS officer of Uttarakhand cadre Safi Ahsan Rizvi and five other officers have been promoted as Special Directors in the IB from the post of Additional Directors.