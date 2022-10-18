6 killed, 15 injured as bus rams into trailer near Vadodara

Vadodara, October 18
Six people were killed and nearly 15 others injured after a bus rammed into a trailer on the Ahmedabad-Mumbai national highway on the outskirts of Vadodara city in Gujarat in the wee hours of Tuesday, police said.
The accident took place at around 4am when the luxury bus was going from Rajasthan towards Surat, they said.
It hit the trailer from behind while trying to overtake it on a bridge on the highway, an official from Panigate police station said.
Six passengers were killed and around 15 injured in the accident, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone-3) Yashpal Jaganiya said.
"Four persons were killed on the spot and two others died in hospital," he said.
The deceased included a child, a woman and four men, the police said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Interpol meet: PM Modi calls international community to ‘eliminate safe havens’ for terrorists, criminals and the corrupt
Said when the ‘forces of good cooperate, the forces of crime...
Interpol meet: Pakistan’s FIA chief stays mum on whereabouts of fugitive terrorists Dawood Ibrahim, Masood Azhar
Mohsin Butt is heading a two-member Pakistan delegation
7 dead as helicopter ferrying Kedarnath pilgrims crashes; President Murmu, PM Modi condole loss of lives
The chopper bursts into flames near Jungle Chatti en route t...
Indus Waters Treaty: World Bank appoints neutral expert, chairman of Court of Arbitration
Decision in view of disagreements and differences between In...
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, Union Minister Hardeep Puri inaugurate country’s largest compressed bio gas plant in Sangrur
The plant will reduce stubble burning of 40,000 – 45,000 acr...