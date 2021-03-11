6 killed as SUV collides with tractor-trolley in UP

PTI

Balrampur, May 21

Six members of a marriage party were killed and three others injured in a head-on collision between an SUV and a tractor-trolley on the Tulsipur-Barhni National Highway here, police said on Saturday.

The accident took place near Ganwaria trisection late on Friday when the victims were travelling from Laxmanpur to Bhagwanpur in Gasadi police station area, Balrampur Superintendent of Police Rajesh Kumar Saxena said.

A jeep, too, rammed into the SUV on its rear side, the SP said.

While Basant (32), wife Amrita (28), Laxman (40), Wadi (35) and Shadab (26) died on the spot, Ankit (13) died in hospital.

Injured Shiv Prasad (52) and Durga Prasad (26) have been admitted to the district hospital.

One Umesh (13), whose condition is critical, had been referred to a hospital in Lucknow, the SP said, adding that the bodies had been sent for post-mortem and legal action is being taken.