6 killed as truck collides with bus in UP

PTI

Bahraich, November 30

Six people were killed on Wednesday and 15 others injured when a roadways bus was hit by a truck on Lucknow-Bahraich highway in an area on the Jarwal Road, police here said.

The incident took place at about 4.30am when a speeding truck broadsided a Lucknow depot bus, District Magistrate Dinesh Chandra Singh said.

Six people died on the spot and 15 others who were injured were rushed to hospital, where the condition of four was said to be critical.

Those killed were yet to be identified.

The bus was going from Lucknow to Rupaideeha, while the truck was on its way from Bahraich to Lucknow, the DM said.

The truck driver managed to flee from the spot with the vehicle.

Police are probing the matter and searching for the absconding driver with the help of CCTV footage from nearby areas.