 6 people named in Umesh Pal murder case FIR killed so far : The Tribune India

6 people named in Umesh Pal murder case FIR killed so far

Ten people were named in the FIR registered at the Dhoomanganj Police Station of Prayagraj on February 25, a day after Umesh Pal was killed

6 people named in Umesh Pal murder case FIR killed so far

Of the seven people seen in a CCTV footage that captured the Umesh Pal killing, Arbaaz, who allegedly drove the SUV carrying the attackers, was killed in an encounter on February 27. Video grab



PTI

Lucknow, April 16

With Atiq Ahmad and his brother Ashraf being shot dead by assailants in Prayagraj on Saturday, three of the family’s four members named in the Umesh Pal murder case have been killed.

Ten people were named in the FIR registered at the Dhoomanganj Police Station of Prayagraj on February 25, a day after Umesh Pal was killed. Atiq Ahmad’s son Asad was also named as a shooter alongside six others described as shooters.

Apart from Ahmad and Ashraf, four others named in the FIR—Asad, Arbaaz, Vijay Chaudhary alias Usman, and Ghulam—have also been killed.

Atiq’s wife Shaista Parveen and three other alleged shooters are absconding. In the FIR registered after the murder of Umesh Pal on February 24, who was a key witness in the 2005 MLA Raju Pal murder case in which Atiq Ahmad was also an accused, police lodged an FIR against at the Dhoomanganj Police Station of Prayagraj.

Of the seven people seen in a CCTV footage that captured the Umesh Pal killing, Arbaaz, who allegedly drove the SUV carrying the attackers, was killed in an encounter on February 27.

Shooter Vijay Chaudhary alias Usman was killed in an encounter in Prayagraj in March 6. Asad Ahmed and Ghulam were killed in another encounter with the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force on April 13 in Jhansi.

The remaining three shooters—Guddu Muslim, Sabir and Armaan—are absconding. Shaista Parveen is also on the run.

Atiq Ahmad, a former SP legislator, had earlier expressed apprehension that he could be killed by the Uttar Pradesh Police while being brought to Prayagraj from the Ahmedabad prison, where he was lodged in connection with another case.

When he was being taken to the city for Thursday’s court appearance, he made a similar remark.

“I am totally reduced to dust, but please don’t trouble the women and children of my family now,” the 60-year-old told reporters from inside a police van.

After the Umesh Pal murder, Akhilesh Yadav had flagged the law and order issue in the state assembly.

In the heated debate, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had accused the Samajwadi Party of sheltering gangsters like Atiq Ahmad and said the government will ground the mafias to dust (“mittee me mila denge”) The bodies of Atiq Ahmad and is brother Ashraf’s body will be buried in thir native village, officials said.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Entertainment

Diljit Dosanjh shares video of Diplo grooving to his music at Coachella

2
Nation

Modi's degree: Court summons Arvind Kejriwal, Sanjay Singh in criminal defamation case by Gujarat University

3
Punjab

CBI summons Kejriwal: Punjab minister Cheema defends excise policy, says state benefit by following same blueprint

4
Amritsar

Punjab BJP leader Balwinder Gill shot at by unidentified attackers at his residence in Amritsar, probe launched

5
Nation

Three accused in Atiq-Ashraf killing sent to 14-day judicial custody; bodies of gangster-politician, his brother buried in ancestral village

6
Nation

How Atiq Ahmad's key vote in 2008 helped save UPA government, India's nuke deal with US

7
Delhi

Excise case: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal appears before CBI, AAP leaders stage protests in city

8
Patiala

Navjot Sidhu says 'security lapse' after 'suspicious character' spotted at terrace of house

9
Delhi

CBI asked me around 56 questions; entire excise policy case is false: Arvind Kejriwal after 9-hour questioning

10
Nation

Atiq Ahmed's killers Lovlesh and Sunny were jobless, addicted to drugs, say kin

Don't Miss

View All
Baisakhi Harvest of joy & hope
Amritsar

Baisakhi: Harvest of joy & hope

Celebrating the birth of Khalsa
Features

Baisakhi: Celebrating the birth of Khalsa

ASI team visits ‘Indus Valley site’ in Kapurthala village
Jalandhar The Tribune impact

ASI team visits ‘Indus Valley site’ in Kapurthala village

2 top Mohali builders default, lose allotment
Chandigarh

2 top Mohali builders default, lose allotment

Watch: Korean woman’s Punjabi speaking skills stun internet; ‘Aunty rocks, Punjabis shocked’ says a user
Punjab

Watch: Korean woman’s Punjabi speaking skills stun internet; ‘Aunty rocks, Punjabis shocked’ says a user

Fake doctor running a 16-bedded hospital in Gurugram caught by CM flying squad
Haryana

Fake doctor running a 16-bed hospital in Gurugram caught by CM flying squad

Video: Commuters stunned as they find Hema Malini travelling with them in Mumbai metro; later she takes an auto
Entertainment

Video: Commuters surprised as they find Hema Malini travelling with them in Mumbai metro; later she takes an auto home

Four persons killed in shooting incident at Bathinda Military Station in Punjab
Punjab

Four Army jawans killed in firing at Bathinda military station; 2 masked suspects in kurta-pyjamas were armed with rifle, axe: FIR

Top News

Bathinda firing case solved, Army guard killed 4 jawans; police say ‘motive is personal, indicating harassment of physical nature’

Bathinda firing case solved, Army guard killed 4 jawans; police say ‘motive is personal, indicating harassment of physical nature’

The Army jawans were killed in their sleep in the firing whi...

11 die of heatstroke at Maharashtra Bhushan award function in Navi Mumbai

11 die of heatstroke at 'Maharashtra Bhushan' award function in Navi Mumbai

Home Minister Amit Shah conferred the award to social reform...

Umesh Pal murder that led to the story of Asad Ahmad, the son of gangster Atiq Ahmad, and a bloody fallout

Umesh Pal murder that led to the story of Asad Ahmad, the son of gangster Atiq Ahmad, and a bloody fallout

2 ex-judges, former DGP on probe panel

2 ex-judges, former DGP on probe panel

Shooters wanted name in crime: FIR

9-hour grilling, CBI asks Kejriwal 56 questions

9-hour grilling, CBI asks Kejriwal 56 questions

Case fake, ploy to defame me, claims CM | AAP leaders stage ...


Cities

View All

Youth shot at over minor scuffle in Amritsar

Youth shot at over minor scuffle in Amritsar

38-year-old oil trader ends his life in Amritsar

PO cell shut in Amritsar, entire staff merged with police stations

Delhi natives booked for kidnapping

Woman, paramour nabbed on charge of abetting suicide

Bathinda killings: Court of inquiry to look into ‘lapses’

Bathinda killings: Court of inquiry to look into 'lapses'

Killing of 4 Army jawans in Bathinda insider's job: Cops

Chandigarh Health Secretary Yashpal Garg exposes GMSH-16 prescribing branded drugs

Chandigarh Health Secretary Yashpal Garg exposes GMSH-16 prescribing branded drugs

Stray Canine Menace Mohali: Despite rise in bite cases, MC unmoved

Respite in sight, rain expected for four days in Chandigarh

Chandigarh MC invites RFP for pan-city 24X7 water supply project

Chandigarh Cops halt AAP’s protest march to CBI office over summons to Arvind Kejriwal

L-G flags lapses in convening special session of Assembly

Lieutenant-Governor flags lapses in convening special session of Assembly

AAP protest hits traffic in Delhi

Youth killed near Khan Market

9-hour grilling, CBI asks Kejriwal 56 questions

Busy road caves in at GTB Nagar Chowk

Busy road caves in at GTB Nagar Chowk

Non-teaching employees meet Cheema, want promises fulfilled

Rinku calls on MP Seechewal, gets letter of green demands

Karamjit Kaur holds meetings in Phillaur

Usual hustle & bustle, excitement missing in mandis

Less than 1% of wheat crop in over 6 lakh acres damaged, says report

Less than 1% of wheat crop in over 6 lakh acres damaged, says report

43 more test positive for Covid in district

Civil works of upcoming int’l airport at Halwara to be completed by July: Minister

Open House: What should be done to check ‘fleecing’ by private and aided schools in Ludhiana?

5 land in police net with 243-gm heroin

Burning of waste adjoining Chhoti Nadi in Patiala goes unabated

Burning of waste adjoining Chhoti Nadi in Patiala goes unabated

CPF workers take out bike rally

Northern Railways win women’s cricket tourney

Dr Ambedkar’s contribution highlighted

Air Marshal Arjan Singh remembered