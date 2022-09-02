6 pilgrims killed as SUV hits them in Gujarat's Arvalli district

Modasa, September 2
Six pilgrims walking towards the temple town of Ambaji were killed when a car rammed into them in Gujarat's Arvalli district on Friday morning, police said.
Seven other pilgrims and the driver of the Innova which hit them were injured in the incident and admitted to hospital, said an official.
The accident took place at around 6am on a road connecting Arvalli with adjoining Banaskantha district where the Ambaji temple is situated.
The pilgrims belonged to Kalol tehsil of Panchmahal district, sources said.
Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel expressed grief over the deaths and announced a compensation of Rs 4 lakh each for the kin of the deceased.
He also announced an assistance of Rs 50,000 each to the injured, an official statement said.
The CM instructed Arvalli district collector to ensure proper treatment for the injured, it added.
