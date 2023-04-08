60 suffer from food poisoning at Nashik event

Nashik, April 7
More than 60 persons suffered food poisoning at a religious programme in Maharashtra’s Nashik district on Friday and the condition of two of them was serious, a police official said.
These persons had “mahaprasad” at an ‘Akhand Harinam Saptah’ organised in Thangaon Barhe village in Surgana tehsil to mark Hanuman Jayanti, he said.
“They complained of vomiting, uneasiness and stomach pain and were rushed to the sub-district hospital in Barhe. The condition of two of them is serious and they have been shifted to district civil hospital in Nashik. Samples of the food have been sent for analysis,” he said.
The number of those affected may rise as it was a well-attended programme, the official added.
