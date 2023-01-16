60 UDAN airports to have similar security blanket

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, January 15

A plan has been worked out to provide a comprehensive and uniform security cover by the CISF at more than 60 airports that are covered under the UDAN scheme, officials said today.

The proposal is awaiting final policy sanction from the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Some airports such as the one in Shimla are being guarded by the CISF, while the rest are secured by various state police forces or their special armed units and thus there is no uniformity in the security policy, the officials said.