63 personnel named for 'Union Home Minister’s Special Operation Medal 2022'

New Delhi, October 31

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) today declared ‘Union Home Minister’s Special Operation Medal 2022’ for four special operations conducted by the security and police forces, including that of Punjab. In all, 16 personnel of the Punjab Police have been named for the award.

Besides Punjab, 13 from the Telangana Police, 19 from Delhi, four from Jammu and Kashmir, and 11 from Maharashtra have been named for the award, according to the official list released by the MHA.

All were part of four special operations.

State/UT tally Delhi 19

Punjab 16

Telangana 13

Maharashtra 11

J&K 4

The awardees include two Additional Director Generals of Police, two Deputy Inspector Generals (DIGs), two Assistant Inspector Generals, two Superintendents of Police and three deputy SPs.

The others are Inspectors, Sub-inspectors, Head Constables and Constables.

The awards have been declared on Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s birth anniversary.

Instituted by the MHA on July 23, 2018, the award is conferred on state and Union Territory (UT) police forces, Central Police Organisations (CPOs), Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and security organisations to recognise operations, which entails a high degree of planning and have a significant impact on the security of large sections of society.

The award is conferred for special operations in areas such as terrorism, border action, arms control, prevention of narcotics smuggling and rescue operations. A certificate (scroll), along with a medal, signed by the Union Home Minister is awarded to each winner.

