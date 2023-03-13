68,000 cases picked up for e-verification for income mismatch in AIS, ITR for 2019-20

PTI

New Delhi, March 13

As many as 68,000 cases have been picked up for e-verification by the income tax department for un-reporting or under-reporting of income in tax returns for 2019-20 fiscal, CBDT chief Nitin Gupta said on Monday.

Under the e-verification scheme, the I-T department informs the taxpayers about mismatch in Annual Information Statement (AIS) about financial transaction and the I-T returns filed. The taxpayer can reply to the tax department giving explanation for the mismatch or can file updated returns if they feel the mismatch flagged in the e-verification notice is correct.

"On a pilot basis, about 68,000 cases pertaining to the 2019-20 fiscal have been taken up for e-verification based on risk management parameters set by the department. Of this, in 56 per cent cases or 35,000 cases the taxpayer have already satisfactorily replied to the notice or filed updated tax return," Gupta said.

He said a total of 15 lakh updated returns had been filed so far and Rs 1,250 crore worth tax was collected.

However, no response has been received in the remaining 33,000 cases.

Taxpayers have time till March 31, 2023, to file updated returns for income earned in 2019-20 fiscal.