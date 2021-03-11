685 qualify civil services exam, women secure top 3 ranks: UPSC

PTI

New Delhi, May 30

Shruti Sharma, Ankita Agarwal and Gamini Singla have secured the first, second and third ranks, respectively in the civil services examination, 2021, the results of which were announced by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Monday.

As many as 685 candidates have qualified the prestigious test, it said, without sharing further details of the candidates selected in the examination.

Of the successful candidates, 244 are from general category, 73 from Economically Weaker Sections, 203 from Other Backward Classes, 105 Scheduled Castes and 60 from the Scheduled Tribes, the Commission said.

The civil services examination is conducted annually by the UPSC in three stages – preliminary, main and interview – to select officers of the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS) and the Indian Police Service (IPS) among others.

The written or main part of the examination was conducted in January 2022, and the interviews were held in April and May this year, it said.

The candidature of 80 candidates is provisional while the result of one candidate has been kept withheld.

Besides the top three rank holders, Aishwarya Verma secured the fourth position and Utkarsh Dwivedi achieved the fifth rank, it said.

"The UPSC has a 'facilitation counter' near examination hall on its campus. Candidates can obtain any information/clarification regarding their examinations/recruitment on the working days between 1000 hours and 1700 hours in person or over telephone nos 2338 5271/2338 1125 /2309 8543," the Commission said.

Results are also available on the UPSC's website - www.upsc.gov.in.

"Marks will be available on the website within 15 days from the date of declaration of the result," it said.