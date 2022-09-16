69% Indians say impacted by climate change: Survey

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, September 15

Around two-thirds of people in India say climate change has already had a severe effect in areas they live and it is likely that their families will be displaced from their homes in the next 25 years, according to a new survey.

Conducted for the World Economic Forum among 23,507 people in 34 countries between July 22 and August 5 on Ipsos’s Global Advisor online survey platform, it revealed that on an average, more than half (56 per cent) of all adults surveyed in the 34 countries said climate change has already had a severe effect in the areas they live.

As many as 22 countries show a majority reporting that they have already been severely impacted by climate change, including nine countries where it exceeds two-thirds of all those surveyed.

