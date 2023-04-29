7,171 new Covid cases recorded in India

New Delhi, April 29
India saw a single-day rise of 7,171 new coronavirus cases, while the active cases have decreased to 51,314, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Saturday.
The death toll increased to 5,31,508 with 40 deaths, which included 15 reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.
The total tally of Covid cases was recorded at 4.49 crore.
The active cases now comprise 0.11 per cent of the total infections, while the national recovery rate has been recorded at 98.7 per cent, according to the health ministry website.
The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,43,56,693 while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.18 per cent.
According to the ministry's website, 220.66 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Gujarat High Court to hear Rahul Gandhi’s plea in defamation case today
Gandhi's appeal will be heard by Justice Hemant Prachchhak
Priyanka Gandhi meets protesting wrestlers at Jantar Mantar, calls for WFI chief Brij Bhushan's ouster
The Congress general secretary accuses the government of ‘pr...
PM Modi to hold roadshow, 3 public meetings in poll-bound Karnataka today
Since February this year, this is Modi's ninth visit to Karn...
H1B lottery system has resulted in abuse, fraud: US immigration services
USCIS says it is in the process of initiating law enforcemen...
5 NSCN-IM cadres arrested in Nagaland; 6 kidnapped people rescued
The 6 people, including the headmaster of a school, were kid...