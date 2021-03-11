7 charred to death as bus falls off bridge in Karnataka

Tribune News Service

Naveen S Garewal

Hyderabad, June 3

Seven people were charred to death while 16 others sustained serious burns after a Hyderabad-bound bus fell off a bridge near Kalburgi in Karnataka on Thursday evening.

The private luxury bus was carrying 32 passengers when it collided head-on with a stationary tanker leading to a fire in the fuel tank. It further caused the bus to catch fire with passengers on board.

Police said the accident took place after the driver lost control of the bus. He could not manage the impact of the collision and the bus fell off a 50 metre-high bridge.

The site of the accident is around 190 kilometres from Hyderabad.

Firefighters and police have rushed to the spot.